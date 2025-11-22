The Dallas Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies without Dereck Lively II on Saturday. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Mavericks will look to build off Friday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, they'll have to pull it off with Lively II, who joins an extended list of players on Dallas' injury report.

Lively II, still recovering from right knee surgery, finished with four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes off the bench against the Pelicans, as Dallas eases him into the fold this season. However, Lively II will sit on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Mavericks announced, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“Dereck Lively II (right knee injury management) won't play tonight in the second of a back-to-back,” Mistretta reported. “He's been ruled out. D'Angelo Russell (illness) is questionable for tonight's game vs. the Grizzles.

“Ryan Nembhard (left knee sprain) is now doubtful. Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint) is available. Anthony Davis, Dante Exum, Kyrie Irving remain out.”

Dereck Lively II has played in seven games this season for the Mavericks, including four starts for coach Jason Kidd. He's averaging 4.3 points at a 61.1% clip, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game for the Mavs this season.

Max Christie on Mavericks reaching the next level this season

Amid injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, Mavericks forward Max Christie discussed how his team can elevate its game to new heights after Friday's win against the Pelicans. For Christie, finding consistency is critical amid a competitive Western Conference, as the Mavs' offense managed to carry the team to a three-point win.

“It’s been great. We have so many guys that can get in the paint and draw multiple defenders… The next level for us is finding those shooters. Everybody does a good job of that, we go over it in film,” Christie said. “We talk about it and how we want to continue to keep shooting threes… Shot 43 tonight, that’s a decent amount. That’s our goal. We have so many guys that get in the paint and so many opportunities to make those shots.”

The Mavs will host the Grizzlies on Saturday.