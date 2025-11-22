The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, as the team hopes to advance to a 5-12 record on the season. However, leading up to the contest, Dallas got a mixed bag of injury updates regarding Dereck Lively II and D'Angelo Russell.

Lively, who was never on the injury report in the first place, was reported as available for Friday's game, according to Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Mavs. However, head coach Jason Kidd said that the 21-year-old center will be on a minutes restriction.

“Dereck Lively II is AVAILABLE according to Jason Kidd and will be on a 15-18 minute restriction tonight.”

Meanwhile, Russell, who is 29 years old, is officially ruled out due to an illness, per Gray. Brandon Williams is expected to get the start at point guardwhile Jaden Hardy could also see some playing time.

Article Continues Below

“Mavericks G D'Angelo Russell is OUT tonight, according to Jason Kidd.”

Dereck Lively II being available is great news for the Mavericks, as he's been a fantastic asset defensively through six games played so far. He's providing elite-level rim protection while averaging a career high 1.7 blocks per game. Lively is also averaging 4.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

Due to his success on the defensive end, we could see Kidd give Lively more playing time in the near future. In the meantime, Daniel Gafford will likely continue playing a majority of the time at center until Dereck Lively II is given more time on the court, as he works his way back from a serious ankle injury he sustained near the end of last season.

As for D'Angelo Russell, the Mavericks will officially be without one of their main options at point guard due to sickness. Through 16 games played so far this season, the former first-round pick is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while owning a 39.9% field goal percentage and shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc.