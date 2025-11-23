DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 NBA season. With that being said, Cooper Flagg is playing at a high level. Flagg, though, is losing more than he has in the past, as his teams often won in both college and high school. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd believes losing can be a “positive” in the long run for Flagg, however.

“He's been brought into this game of basketball, going against the best in the world, playing on Team USA. So he has already seen LeBron and Steph, that's as good as it gets…. For him to be in this situation, it's basketball,” Kidd told reporters ahead of Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. “He keeps it real simple. ‘Coach, you just gotta tell me to drive and I will.' He's 18, he plays the game the right way. Others want him to shoot more, it's not in his DNA… There's things about winning… This is the most he's lost.

“How's he handling it? Because again, he's gonna be in this league for a long, long time. And I don't know if he's gonna go undefeated, but just understanding that losing is something you can turn into a positive… That young man does that each time he takes the floor.”

At 5-12 overall, the Mavericks are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. The Mavs are hoping to turn things around, but Kidd clearly believes Flagg will benefit regardless of whether or not they accomplish that feat this season. Of course, the long-term goal is to win championships. Some early-career adversity could help Flagg down the road, though.

Win or lose, Flagg is playing well. Not only is he recording impressive statistics as a rookie, but the 18-year-old often electrifies the fans at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“He's done that before (got the Mavs fans excited) here in this building, especially when he goes coast to coast,” Kidd said. “Being able to come up with a steal or a 50/50 ball, going behind his back, and then when you can finish with a layup or a dunk, I think the crowd is always waiting for that moment.”

Cooper Flagg is already a fan-favorite in Dallas. Now, the question is how long will he have to wait to begin consistently winning at the NBA level?