DALLAS — Anthony Davis is out once again on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. AD is listed as out with an illness, Jason Kidd told reporters. Davis is still recovering from a calf strain, but Kidd said the recovery is going “great,” an encouraging sign to say the least.

“Davis is out with illness,” Kidd told reporters before Friday night's game. “And also, he is rehabbing the calf so everything is great there.”

AD remains without a specific timeline for a return from injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated soon, which will lead to further updates on his potential return. For now, the Mavs will attempt to win without AD.

On Thursday, the Mavs announced that guard Dante Exum needs knee surgery and will miss the entire season as a result. He had been recovering from a knee procedure during the offseason, but complications led to needing another surgery. Kidd addressed Exum's difficult news on Friday as well.

“Next man up… Since the Finals in 2024, that's the last time we were healthy,” Kidd said. “That campaign started shortly after that. So, next man up, nothing changes. But we will miss Exum. Understanding what he brought to the team on the floor and off the floor is something we will miss.

“We just hope for a speedy recovery.”

The Mavericks are 13th in the Western Conference at 4-12 overall. The Pelicans, however, are last in the conference with a 2-13 record. Both teams have struggled, but Friday's game is important as both teams hope to turn their seasons around.