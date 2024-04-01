Mark Cuban recently addressed a number of different topics during an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Cuban, who recently sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, was asked an interesting question by Green during the episode.
“There was a little rumor that you were scared on what the the next TV deal brings and that, that's one of the reasons you sold the team,” Green said. “Is there any truth to that? And if so what are you thinking about the new TV deal?”
Cuban addressed the TV deal question and revealed whether or not television ratings concerns played a role in his Mavericks sale.
“It's a good question right, you can't look at linear television and not be scared,” Cuban responded. “Look I'm on Shark Tank I see our ratings every week, used to be like when the show aired we'd have nine-ten million viewers, now there's three-four million viewers right. And that's the same thing across, but on the flip side, the shows that do, do well, sports. Right, so they need us more.
“But then one step further, like Ballys was our local broadcaster and they went bankrupt, right? And so they got bailed out by Amazon. So if streamers come in and are as big as I think they are going to be, it won't be an issue, right. Even if I'm 80% confident there's always that 20% chance, right. So it's hard to peg it exactly. I don't think we're gonna have a problem for the next 10 years, after that I have no idea.”
Mark Cuban gets brutally honest
Cuban knows a thing or two about television given his history with the show, Shark Tank. He understands how impactful the streaming element of viewership has become.
Cuban did not say television ratings were the reason he sold his majority stake in the Mavericks. However, he also admitted that it is something he has thought about.
In the end, Cuban loves his Mavericks team. He's a fan without question, which is nice to see from an owner. Some owners do not publicly support their teams on a consistent basis, but Cuban is always ready to show up and cheer on the Mavs.
After all, there is a reason he wanted to remain involved with the team's basketball operations.
Cuban asked Luka Doncic-Dirk Nowitzki question
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already better than Dirk Nowitzki earlier in the 2023-24 season.
“You can’t take this young man for granted,” Kidd said of Doncic in January on 97.1 The Freak radio. “He’s better than Dirk. He’s in the atmosphere of MJ, the best to ever do it — LeBron, Kobe. So just to appreciate what this young man is doing at the age of 24 is something that Dallas has never seen.”
Cuban was asked a fairly similar question by Green during the recent podcast episode. Green asked Cuban if Doncic can become the greatest Maverick ever.
“Yes. No disrespect to Dirk, Dirk knows I love him to death… Dirk will be the first one to tell you Luka's better,” Cuban said.
Of course, Nowitzki enjoyed a Hall of Fame career. Doncic is on a similar trajectory. Is Luka already better? Kidd believes so, and Cuban wasn't asked that specific question.
Winning a championship will be important for Doncic to cement his Mavericks legacy, though. As great as Dirk was, it was the 2011 championship that truly made him an instant legend in Dallas. Dirk would have been remembered fondly by fans regardless, but winning the NBA Finals obviously helped his legacy.
Luka is establishing himself as an MVP candidate. He may even win the award for the first time during the 2023-24 season. That would also help his case.
Earning a championship will be crucial, though. And the Mavericks are currently playing an impressive brand of basketball with the playoffs right around the corner.