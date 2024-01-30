Is Luka Doncic really on Dirk and MJ's level already?

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn’t messing around while praising his star player, Luka Doncic. The Hall of Fame point guard says that the young Slovenian is already better than Kidd’s former teammate, Dirk Nowitzki, and in the conversation with the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

“You can’t take this young man for granted,” the Mavericks coach said of Doncic on 97.1 The Freak radio. “He’s better than Dirk. He’s in the atmosphere of MJ, the best to ever do it — LeBron, Kobe. So just to appreciate what this young man is doing at the age of 24 is something that Dallas has never seen.”

This is incredibly high praise from anyone, but it carries even more weight when coming from a player-turned-coach like Jason Kidd. Kidd played 19 NBA seasons, spanning from 1994 to 2013. That means he played against all the players he mentioned like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and even Michael Jordan.

The player on Kidd’s list he knows the best is Dirk Nowitzki, though, as the two were teammates with the Mavericks and even won a championship together in 2011. With that relationship, Kidd expanded even further on how Luka Doncic and Nowitzki measure up.

“I’ve said this internally. He is better than Dirk. He does things that Dirk could never do,” Kidd said.

Doncic still has a long career to go and titles to win if he wants to be on the level of LeBron, Kobe, MJ, or even Dirk. But doing things like dropping 73 points on a random Friday night like he did against the Atlanta Hawks is a good start.