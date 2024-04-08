Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's technical foul against the Houston Rockets has been rescinded, per NBA Official on X (formerly Twitter). The technical call was made after Doncic sarcastically celebrated receiving a foul call during the Mavs' 147-136 victory over the Rockets on Sunday.
It would have been Doncic's 14th of the year, but now he only has 13 technical fouls following the NBA's decision. This is especially important since 16 technical fouls leads to a one-game suspension.
Doncic fell just short of recording a triple-double in the game. He ultimately finished with 37 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. It was another terrific effort despite Dillon Brooks playing aggressive defense against Luka throughout the contest. Kyrie Irving led Dallas, though, as the Mavs star scored 48 points in the victory.
The Mavericks displayed impressive chemistry throughout Sunday's contest. The chemistry has been a major talking point throughout the season, and it's only improved in recent weeks with the Mavs winning 14 of their past 16 games.
Another talking point over the past few years has been Luka Doncic and technical fouls. Doncic loves playing basketball and is often seen smiling on the court. He's also made an effort to complain less about calls he disagrees with this year.
Still, there are times where Doncic receives technical fouls as evidenced by his mark of 13 thus far.
Luka Doncic's technical fouls
Again, Doncic has conveyed his feelings to referees throughout the years. When he doesn't receive a specific call that he thinks should have been made, or if he feels that a made foul call is wrong, Luka has been willing to make his thoughts known.
Again, though, it is something he's made an effort to improve upon. Doncic understands how important he is to this team and does not want to risk missing any time due to a technical foul suspension.
It is important to note that everything resets once the regular season comes to an end. Players are then allowed up to seven technical fouls in the playoffs before a one-game suspension comes to fruition.
The odds of Doncic receiving three more technical fouls in four games before the season comes to an end are slim. However, the Mavericks will need Luka Doncic to be careful in the postseason. The last thing Dallas would want to see is their superstar having to miss a postseason game due to surpassing the allowed technical foul limit.
Luka's passion for the game is a good thing, though. His competitive drive cannot be denied. Luka is able to use frustration to his advantage on the floor, often having big games after a foul call is made that he disagrees with.
It will be interesting to see if the issue of technicals becomes a storyline in the postseason. The Mavericks, and Luka Doncic for that matter, are obviously hopeful it won't be an issue. Referees also need to utilize proper judgement when making these calls as Doncic has already had three technical foul calls rescinded by the NBA during the 2023-24 season.