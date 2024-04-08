DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets by a final score of 147-136 on Sunday. It was a competitive battle to say the least. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 48 points, while Luka Doncic added 37 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.
However, the Mavs trailed in the final seconds of the contest before Dante Exum connected on a three-pointer as time expired to tie the game at 129. Dallas did not look back and went on to earn the victory in overtime.
It was a physical game throughout. Rockets rookie Amen Thompson was ejected in the first quarter after shoving Maxi Kleber to the floor. The teams went back-and-forth all game.
Dillon Brooks, who is known for frustrating opponents, played physical defense on Luka throughout the affair. Doncic still performed well, but Brooks did not back down. To Brooks' credit, he enjoyed a solid offensive game.
The players exchanged words during the affair as well. Doncic did not mind the challenge. In fact, he appeared to embrace it.
On one play, Doncic caused Brooks to lose his footing after a nice move. Luka proceeded to make the three-point shot after the move and flashed a big smile afterwards.
Luka, Kyrie lead charge vs. Rockets in physical battle
I asked Luka if defenses challenging him the way Brooks did on Sunday can provide extra motivation in the playoffs. Doncic said the Mavericks don't need more motivation in the postseason given the magnitude of the playoffs, but he credited Brooks' effort against him.
“I don't think you need more motivation when it's playoffs,” Doncic said. “But you know, he's a great defender and you take on the challenge.”
Doncic finished the game with 37 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds as aforementioned. But it was Kyrie Irving who led the charge in the fourth quarter and throughout the contest, scoring 48 points.
Irving knew the game would be competitive, something he attributed to an “Ime Udoka team.”
“I think I could have done a better job of having a deeper conversation with my teammates about what to expect from an Ime Udoka team, especially after we played them in Houston and we beat them the way we did,” Irving said. “Just the back-and-forth of that… banter. It could go one of two ways. You just want to stay poised emotionally and continue to work the game. I think Luka did a great job of that. I think Dillon was trying to bait him to get his sixth (foul) a few times. It just comes with it.
“High IQ players, emotionally poised players go further along. So you just got to be a great thinker, be able to play through some of that physical contact. That's what I've been getting ready for for these past few years. I haven't forgotten Ime Udoka's team, Boston Celtics beat me 4-0. And how they just brought the physicality to us. We didn't know how to respond at that time. They were just more prepared… As a competitor I don't forget things like that. Systems carry on with coaches, so you can see that they have taken on that Ime Udoka identity so to speak.”
Doncic and Udoka also exchanged some words during the game. Luka was asked about that following the win.
“Nothing, he was talking to me in the first game there so you know I'm going to go back,” Doncic said.
He refused to reveal details of the conversation, however.
Dante Exum saves the day for Mavericks
The Rockets kept things interesting, even leading for a significant portion of the game.
Kyrie Irving displayed his clutch prowess in the fourth quarter. Irving made huge basket after huge basket as the Mavs continued to climb back into the game. The Rockets refused to go away, however. As mentioned earlier, Houston led in the final seconds before Exum hit the game-trying three.
And the Mavs ultimately took care of business in overtime.
“I was talking to coach in that timeout, I was like, ‘what's the play… What are we doing?'” Exum said of the moments leading up to his game-tying shot at the end of the fourth quarter. “Obviously I knew they were going to try and double (Luka Doncic), so it was just about not getting the offensive foul at first and then just setting up my feet. Luka's great… at trusting his teammates.”
Exum had not played in the NBA since 2021 before joining the Mavs this past season, as he spent the past two years playing overseas. He's made a crucial impact with Dallas during the 2023-24 campaign, and he addressed where he is now compared to the past couple of years.
Dante Exum spoke about playing for a postseason-bound Mavericks team after what has been a hard-fought journey back to the NBA.
“It always goes back to the confidence,” Exum said. “Confidence in my ability. You know, I think me making the jump over there wasn't kind of a step down in any sense. It was just kind of reassurance to go over there and show what I can do. I'm grateful and happy I was able to do that. Obviously be fortunate enough to put myself in a position to help the team.”
The Mavs remain in fifth place in the Western Conference. Dallas has just four regular season games remaining, three of which will be on the road.
The Mavs will play a back-to-back in Charlotte and Miami on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading back home to host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. They will then finish the season in Oklahoma City against a talented Thunder team.