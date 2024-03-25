DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' trade deadline acquisitions have been positive for the most part. Daniel Gafford has added another much-needed post presence, while PJ Washington's versatility has benefitted both the Mavs' offense and defense. Washington, however, has struggled from beyond the arc with the Mavs.
For his career, Washington has shot over 35 percent from deep, per Basketball Reference. Since joining the Mavericks, he is finding the bottom of the net just 25 percent of the time on shots from beyond the three-point line. It has only been 18 games and he has time to get back on track of course.
On Sunday at practice, Washington was working hard on his shot. He clearly has the drive to bounce back and find success. He addressed the topic while speaking to reporters after practice.
“I mean, I've never shot like that in my career,” Washington said. “I'm seeing so many in-and-outs here. Like I said… I been here each and every day working so, I mean, I'm not concerned at all. Just keep shooting the open ones. They will fall, I'm not worried about it at all.”
“For me, just working on footwork,” Washington said when asked about his points of emphasis in reference to his three-point shot. “Every time I catch I want to get into a one, two. Just be ready to fire. If I'm not doing that I really don't count my shots. My main focus is footwork.”
PJ Washington will bounce back
It takes time to adjust to a new team. This is a player who shot at least 34.8 percent or better in each year of his career before the 2023-24 season. Overall, Washington has shot 30.3 percent from deep between the Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets this year, but his track record suggests a bounce-back could come soon.
He's making a positive impact on the defensive end of the floor, though. Washington has done a tremendous job of maintaining his confidence and not allowing his recent offensive struggles to disrupt other areas of his game.
“Obviously offensively I can be a lot better,” Washington said. “Obviously making shots… Defensively, I feel like I've been doing great… I can be better off the ball. I feel like I have lapses, guys back-door cutting me so I can do better at that. But on the ball, I feel like I've done really good. Obviously, I love playing against the best guys each and every night.”
Washington enjoying Dallas, praises Mavericks fans
PJ Washington has enjoyed playing for the Mavs overall. He grew up in Dallas and knows the area as well.
“I know a lot of people out here, I know a lot of food places,” he said. “It's great for me. My wife is not really too used to it yet, though. Once you get used to it everything will be alight.”
Mavericks fans have been energetic at games throughout the season. Washington has appreciated the way fans have embraced him since he was traded to the team before the deadline.
“I love it. Everybody has been positive and kind to me. Every time I see somebody in public they are always asking for an autograph or picture. I just love giving back and just being there for the community. For me, it's just great being home and obviously being with an exciting Mavs fan base.”