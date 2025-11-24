Ja Morant and Klay Thompson shared some words with each other after the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks faced off against each other. Thompson has history with the Grizzlies dating back to when he was with the Golden State Warriors, and he used to go back and forth with the players on the team at that time as well.

After the game, Thompson was asked what about the Grizzlies brings out the best in his game as he scored 22 points, but instead of giving the current team props, he compared them to the old Grizzlies teams.

“I actually do have a lot of respect for the grind house, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol,” Thompson said. “That was a hard team to beat. This new team, though, I don’t know, man. They just talk a lot. They’ve always talked a lot, and never really backed it up either. So, I don’t really respect that. I respect guys who back up the talk with good play because talk is cheap. Trust me, I know better than anyone. I've been in this league for a long time.”

Thompson and the Grizzlies faced that team in the playoffs as well and were able to beat them, so he knows what it was like to go up against them.

It's obvious that Thompson doesn't have any respect for this current Grizzlies team, especially Morant. He also spoke about what the Grizzlies star said to him after the game.

“Nothing of intelligent depth,” Thompson said. “It was really just running his mouth. He's been running his mouth for a long time. It's funny, you run your mouth when you're on the bench, it's kind of the story of his career so far. Just leaving us wanting more. We all want to see him out there and do his best, but he's just been letting a lot of other stuff get in the way of that… We need our best players to be out there.”