On Friday, Diamond Sports, the regional sports group under Bally Brand announced agreements with both the NHL and NBA. As part of the deal, the broadcaster will exit its contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Diamond's announcement comes amid its bankruptcy saga, which began in March 2023.

It’s unclear how fans will watch Mavericks games this season. The team will appear on national TV 30 times in the 2024-25 season, but has directed all inquiries to the league for further details.

“We have reached a new agreement with Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-25 season in which Diamond RSNs will telecast local games for 13 NBA teams,” according to an NBA spokesperson.

“The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans declined to continue distributing their games on Diamond RSNs and will share more details soon on how to watch games for the upcoming season in their respective markets. This new agreement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court,” they continued.

The Pelicans on the other hand, had already arranged alternative broadcasting deals for the 2024-25 season. Diamond's new agreements, including those with the NBA and NHL, must still receive approval from a federal bankruptcy judge, with a hearing set for September 3.

The NHL and NBA adjusting contract terms with Bally

The NHL and the NBA have adjusted contract terms, likely involving reduced rights fees, though specific figures were not disclosed in Friday's court filings. The NBA filing described the departure of the Mavericks and Pelicans from Diamond Sports as a mutual decision.

Both leagues, the Mavericks, and Pelicans have not yet responded to requests for comment. For the 2024-25 seasons, Diamond Sports will broadcast games for 13 NBA teams and nine NHL teams.

This summer, Diamond and Comcast engaged in a nearly three-month dispute, which led to Diamond channels being unavailable to Comcast Xfinity subscribers during Major League Baseball’s season. Diamond also broadcasts games for a dozen MLB teams.

In early August, Diamond and Comcast reached an agreement that restored the games to Comcast’s lineup. However, the deal required Diamond channels to be placed on a premium tier, meaning customers now have to pay an additional monthly fee to access them.

Alternative for the Dallas Mavericks

If Diamond successfully exits bankruptcy, it has lined up agreements with both the NBA and NHL to extend beyond the 2024-25 season. Nevertheless, the critical issue of Diamond's long-term sustainability remains unresolved.

When WFAA asked the Mavs front office for an official comment on the Diamond Sports Group situation, they referenced the NBA's announcement.

Dallas Mavericks minority shareholder Mark Cuban stated at an event earlier this month, as reported by WFAA-TV, that if Bally does not renew its contract with the Mavericks, the franchise will seek to expand its distribution options.

One possibility might be collaborating with the Dallas Stars, who terminated their rights deal with Bally and are set to launch Victory+, a direct-to-consumer streaming app that will let in-market fans watch games for free this season.

The situation will become clearer following the September 3 hearing for the Diamond Sports network.