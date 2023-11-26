Mavs rookie phenom Dereck Lively II addressed his scary fall against the Lakers a few games ago, which resulted to a back injury.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II candidly shared his experience after a scary fall during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He shed light on the severity of the injury and its impact on his well-being.

Lively, who spoke with Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News, revealed that he now feels much better after enduring a moment where he could barely move just 48 hours prior.

The towering center, known for his shot-blocking prowess and defensive skills, opened up about the aftermath of the fall, acknowledging that he still occasionally experiences a sharp twinge, although those sensations are gradually diminishing. The severity of the fall, apparent to onlookers, prompted Townsend to ask Lively if it was as scary as it seemed.

In a vivid description, Lively stated, “It felt like I was falling from the Eiffel Tower.” This provides a glimpse into the intensity of the moment. Such a comparison not only emphasizes the gravity of the incident but also the physical toll that NBA players endure in the course of high-stakes matchups.

The Mavs community, as well as basketball enthusiasts at large, will undoubtedly breathe a collective sigh of relief knowing that Lively is recovering quickly. His presence on the court has been a source of excitement for Mavs fans, and his recovery will be closely monitored as he works to overcome the challenges posed by the unsettling fall.

As Dereck Lively II continues his journey to full recovery, the Mavs organization and fans alike are hopeful that he will soon return to the court, showcasing the resilience and determination that makes him a promising prospect for the team's future success.