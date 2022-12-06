By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart.

It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there were high expectations that he’ll be able to step up once again when they face their Western Conference rivals. In 30 minutes of action on Monday, however, Booker made just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Doncic outshined Book, as he finished with 33 points on top of six rebounds and eight assists. The Mavs star was 12-of-20 from the field–including 4-of-9 from deep–and also made impact on the defensive end with two blocks and a steal.

Naturally as people heaped praise on the Slovenian wonderboy, they also couldn’t help but poke fun at Booker. The Suns guard didn’t earn himself any favor as he showed throughout the game that he doesn’t like Luka.

Fans dropped hilarious memes to mock Booker, with several of them trolling the Phoenix scorer for being Doncic’s “son.”

Devin Booker at half: 7 Points

1 Rebound

2-9 FG

2 Fouls

Down by 26 GETTING TAUGHT BY HIS FATHER LUKA 👀🔥💯‼️ pic.twitter.com/srht5hAcNP — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) December 6, 2022

Luka Doncic (24 points) vs. Devin Booker (7 points) in the first half pic.twitter.com/qZ7dTmTvt1 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 6, 2022

Devin Booker enjoyed another Luka Special: Luka 33-6-8 1 stl, 2 blk, 12-20 (60%) Booker 11-2-5, no defense, 4-13 (30%) pic.twitter.com/tsCJ4zM37b — SLO HOOPS FAN 🇸🇮 (@SloHoopsFan) December 6, 2022

It’s definitely not a good day for Devin Booker. Unfortunately for him, he can’t blame anyone but himself for his own shortcomings. it’s actually just the fourth time this season he failed to score at least 20 points, and he’s actually on an 11-game streak of scoring 20 or more. His 11 against the Mavs is also his lowest this campaign.

Luka Doncic and his son, Devin Booker. 🤣👀 pic.twitter.com/PkPdj1NYqB — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) December 6, 2022

Someone tell Devin Booker that when you talk to your Dad you have to have some respect with all due respect pic.twitter.com/UMmWnQ8lmn — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) December 6, 2022

As for Luka Doncic and the Mavs, they finally got their revenge on the Suns after that epic collapse in the season opener.