Kyle Lowry’s 4-word message to Mavericks youngster after summer together

It’s a bit difficult to believe, but Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is already 36 years old. From his reputation as a temperamental player during his early professional years, he now commands so much respect from his peers. This is especially the case after he won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors after years of playoff disappointment.

Now, Lowry is giving back to the young guns in the league, specifically to Josh Green, the Dallas Mavericks guard who was the 18th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. According to Callie Caplan, reporter for Dallas News, Lowry and Green worked on their games together in the offseason, and Lowry summarized in four words what the 21-year old needs to do to progress in his career.

“Man, just slow down,” Lowry told Green.

Josh Green did a little bit of everything during practice today, and credited Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry. They lifted, played 1-on-1, scrimmaged, did Pilates together every day in Las Vegas this summer. Lowry’s advice: “Man, just slow down.” No more “Hot Potato” with the ball. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) September 30, 2022

One of the most difficult aspects of the NBA game to get adjusted to as a young player is the speed of the game. Kyle Lowry needed multiple years himself to figure out how to perform to the best of his abilities. The 24th pick in the 2006 Draft, Lowry failed to carve a consistent starting role with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets early in his career.

Lowry began to figure it out during the 2013-14 season, when he and DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors to the postseason. Since then, Lowry has claimed six All-Star selections, having turned into one of the most commanding floor generals in the NBA. To that point, the Mavericks pursued Lowry in free agency, only for him to sign with the Heat.

Mavs wanted Lowry in free agency. Instead they got his valuable mentorship, for free, apparently. https://t.co/3A2QXJiPi9 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 30, 2022

The 6’5 guard out of Arizona could certainly develop into a solid role player if he makes huge strides with his shooting.

Green doesn’t let it fly often from deep (32/103 for his career in 106 games), but he will soon have to, especially if he were to slot alongside Luka Doncic, who needs all the spacing he can get to operate at his best.

But it’s not as if Josh Green hasn’t shown flashes of the player he could become at his peak. During Game 3 of the Mavericks’ first round series against the Utah Jazz last season, Green operated as a small-ball five, capable of operating on the short roll and on the dribble handoff, while making three-pointers of his own when left open. He dropped 12 points (on three triples) and six assists in almost 19 minutes of play.

Perhaps, if the athletic 6’5 guard could heed Kyle Lowry’s advice, he could turn in performances like those on a more consistent basis.