The Dallas Mavericks get their first real look at Cooper Flagg in their first summer league game. He and the Mavericks take on Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers in one of NBA Summer League's marquee games. With tickets for Dallas' first game in Las Vegas going for hundreds of dollars, the stars are out. One of NBA players in attendance is Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving spent some time with fans before the game in a video captured by ClutchPoints.

Kyrie Irving is in the building to watch Cooper Flagg make his Summer League debut when the Mavs take on Bronny James and the Lakers 🤩 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/H4RyVcdhHw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Irving is one of many players ready to see what Flagg can do at the NBA level. After Dallas selected him No. 1 overall in this year's draft, the former Duke Blue Devil is under pressure to perform. However, he is not the biggest name in his first summer league game. James, who showed out in his second summer league game, will take the court against Flagg.

Article Continues Below

Despite being in two different situations, each young player faces the same pressure to succeed. For James, fans want him to be just as good as his father, LeBron. For Flagg, Mavericks fans hope that he is the missing piece that will help them compete in the Western Conference.

Even before they reach the NBA's regular season, Irving represents a common thread between both players. The All-Star point guard played with James' father on the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title in 2016. And, of course, Irving is one of Flagg's new teammates, even though a torn ACL will keep him out of the Mavericks' rotation for a while.

The NBA's summer league is a proving ground for young talent around the league. Flagg enters with as much hype as Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson did in their rookie seasons. All eyes will be on him and James as the two clash for the first time in what could turn into a rivalry that lasts long into their careers.