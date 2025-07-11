The Dallas Mavericks get their first real look at Cooper Flagg in their first summer league game. He and the Mavericks take on Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers in one of NBA Summer League's marquee games. With tickets for Dallas' first game in Las Vegas going for hundreds of dollars, the stars are out. One of NBA players in attendance is Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving spent some time with fans before the game in a video captured by ClutchPoints.

Irving is one of many players ready to see what Flagg can do at the NBA level. After Dallas selected him No. 1 overall in this year's draft, the former Duke Blue Devil is under pressure to perform. However, he is not the biggest name in his first summer league game. James, who showed out in his second summer league game, will take the court against Flagg.

Article Continues Below

Despite being in two different situations, each young player faces the same pressure to succeed. For James, fans want him to be just as good as his father, LeBron. For Flagg, Mavericks fans hope that he is the missing piece that will help them compete in the Western Conference.

Even before they reach the NBA's regular season, Irving represents a common thread between both players. The All-Star point guard played with James' father on the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title in 2016. And, of course, Irving is one of Flagg's new teammates, even though a torn ACL will keep him out of the Mavericks' rotation for a while.

The NBA's summer league is a proving ground for young talent around the league. Flagg enters with as much hype as Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson did in their rookie seasons. All eyes will be on him and James as the two clash for the first time in what could turn into a rivalry that lasts long into their careers.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Former Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm during the first half at College Park Center
Former Mavericks All-Star Dirk Nowitzki reveals basketball origin storyJosue Pavon ·
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.
Why Mavericks’ Nico Harrison thinks D’Angelo Russell will be a ‘problem’Richard Pereira ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center.
NBA fans react to Lakers, Mavericks ‘randomly’ winding up in same NBA Cup groupJackson Stone ·
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, who sparked speculation he is dating Megan Thee Stallion after being seen in the background of her photos.
Mavericks’ Klay Thompson-Megan Thee Stallion viral photo has fans speculating relationshipAndrew Korpan ·
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg and head coach Jason Kidd pose for a photo at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility.
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg’s underrated skill gets honest claim from Summer League coachEvan Dammarell ·
Dallas Mavericks center Jamarion Sharp (33) dunks past Milwaukee Bucks center Liam Robbins (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Mavericks’ 7’5″ center takes pivotal Summer League step forwardJoey Mistretta ·