LAS VEGAS — Josh Broghamer is coaching the Dallas Mavericks' Summer League team. Broghamer has received the opportunity to learn from Mavs' regular season head coach Jason Kidd in recent seasons. Following Friday's Summer League practice, Broghamer revealed Kidd's message for Summer League.

“Jason's the best,” Broghamer told reporters. “His message is just kind of ‘do what we do.' We know what we do as an organization. He's super supportive not only for coaches but for players as well. So I think for everyone you just encourage them to, you know… Talking about with Cooper (Flagg), ‘make mistakes, put yourself in an uncomfortable position and try to do as much as you can, because that's only gonna help us all grow.'

“He's very consistent with what he talks about, whether it's coaches, players, anybody else, he's been great with that.”

Broghamer's Summer League started strong on Thursday, as the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 87-85. Cooper Flagg endured ups and downs in his Summer League debut, but he still displayed signs of promise without question. Flagg expects to be better, but he is adjusting to a new situation with the Mavs.

Broghamer is allowing Flagg to try new things on the floor. The head coach is also looking to get others involved. Miles Kelly and Ryan Nembhard both played well Thursday, as Broghamer gave both a plethora of opportunities against the Lakers.

The Mavs' philosophy in Summer League seems to be that it is alright to “make mistakes.” The team wants players to find themselves in “uncomfortable” situations so they can learn and continue to grow. Broghamer is also receiving a tremendous opportunity himself as he leads the Mavs.

Jason Kidd's message surely helps the situation, though. The Mavs' next Summer League game is scheduled for 4 PM EST on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.