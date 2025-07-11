Cooper Flagg wasted no time in attacking the rim in his NBA Summer League debut. Delivering an all-out sprint before throwing it down for the Dallas Mavericks.

The top pick of the NBA Draft walked into the Thomas and Mack Center as the main attraction. Flagg even received an honest claim from one summer league coach 24 hours prior to his league debut. He entered the Las Vegas arena on the UNLV campus sharing the spotlight with Bronny James.

Flagg didn't take long to show the Mavs the reason why they took him first. He zipped past two Los Angeles Lakers defenders and finished with the right-handed dunk.

Flagg cut the Lakers lead to 10-9 during that first quarter sequence. But that throwdown became enough to energize NBA social media and his Mavericks fanbase.

The reactions immediately flooded online for Flagg's poster dunk.

Fans sound off on Cooper Flagg's dunk during Mavericks Summer League 

Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their reactions online for the Duke basketball star's NBA debut.

“Cooper Flagg game so smooth,” one fan posted.

Article Continues Below

One fan even commented on Flagg's shoes. As the rookie is endorsed by New Balance.

“Cooper Flagg new balance shoes are lowkey tuff. Not fully tuff tho, slightly off,” the fan shared.

That dunk wasn't the only Blue Devils sensation's highlight. He drew contact on this first quarter basket — enough to earn the and one opportunity.

He then almost came close to executing another poster dunk. But the attempt bounced off the rim.

Still, Flagg dished out a sample of his stardom. Mavericks reporter for ClutchPoints Joey Mistretta shared Flagg's final first quarter tallies.

“Cooper Flagg finishes the first quarter with six points on 3-9 shooting from the field,” Mistretta posted.

Flagg admitted he faced a tough adjustment from Duke to the NBA. But he embraced his new teammates in helping him ease the transition from Durham to the league.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving adds to hype of Cooper Flagg vs. Bronny JamesZachary Howell ·
Former Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm during the first half at College Park Center
Former Mavericks All-Star Dirk Nowitzki reveals basketball origin storyJosue Pavon ·
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.
Why Mavericks’ Nico Harrison thinks D’Angelo Russell will be a ‘problem’Richard Pereira ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center.
NBA fans react to Lakers, Mavericks ‘randomly’ winding up in same NBA Cup groupJackson Stone ·
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, who sparked speculation he is dating Megan Thee Stallion after being seen in the background of her photos.
Mavericks’ Klay Thompson-Megan Thee Stallion viral photo has fans speculating relationshipAndrew Korpan ·
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg and head coach Jason Kidd pose for a photo at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility.
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg’s underrated skill gets honest claim from Summer League coachEvan Dammarell ·