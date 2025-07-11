Cooper Flagg wasted no time in attacking the rim in his NBA Summer League debut. Delivering an all-out sprint before throwing it down for the Dallas Mavericks.

The top pick of the NBA Draft walked into the Thomas and Mack Center as the main attraction. Flagg even received an honest claim from one summer league coach 24 hours prior to his league debut. He entered the Las Vegas arena on the UNLV campus sharing the spotlight with Bronny James.

Flagg didn't take long to show the Mavs the reason why they took him first. He zipped past two Los Angeles Lakers defenders and finished with the right-handed dunk.

COOPER FLAGG THROWS IT DOWN FOR HIS FIRST NBA SUMMER LEAGUE POINTS

Flagg cut the Lakers lead to 10-9 during that first quarter sequence. But that throwdown became enough to energize NBA social media and his Mavericks fanbase.

The reactions immediately flooded online for Flagg's poster dunk.

Fans sound off on Cooper Flagg's dunk during Mavericks Summer League

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their reactions online for the Duke basketball star's NBA debut.

“Cooper Flagg game so smooth,” one fan posted.

One fan even commented on Flagg's shoes. As the rookie is endorsed by New Balance.

“Cooper Flagg new balance shoes are lowkey tuff. Not fully tuff tho, slightly off,” the fan shared.

That dunk wasn't the only Blue Devils sensation's highlight. He drew contact on this first quarter basket — enough to earn the and one opportunity.

Cooper Flagg with the and-1 bucket

He then almost came close to executing another poster dunk. But the attempt bounced off the rim.

Still, Flagg dished out a sample of his stardom. Mavericks reporter for ClutchPoints Joey Mistretta shared Flagg's final first quarter tallies.

“Cooper Flagg finishes the first quarter with six points on 3-9 shooting from the field,” Mistretta posted.

Flagg admitted he faced a tough adjustment from Duke to the NBA. But he embraced his new teammates in helping him ease the transition from Durham to the league.