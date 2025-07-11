Dallas Mavericks fans hoping for an offensive transformation may be in for a treat next season. During Cooper Flagg’s introductory press conference, minority owner Mark Cuban hinted at a bold change involving Dereck Lively II, who could shift into a modern stretch five center role. Cuban’s vision includes Lively taking two to three three-point attempts per game, a move that could open the floor for a more dynamic five-out offense.

This idea is not new to Mavericks fans. Ever since Lively’s Klutch Pro Day before the 2023 NBA Draft, where he drained three after three, there’s been excitement around his perimeter potential. However, the hype cooled off as Lively embraced his rim-rolling duties in Dallas. That narrative may now be shifting.

Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight Cuban’s intriguing vision for Lively II and the Mavericks’ evolving offensive approach.

“Mark Cuban just talked about Dereck Lively II potentially taking 2-3 threes per game next season and giving Dallas the ability to play five-out.”

Despite attempting just two three-pointers in the regular season over his two-year career, and making his lone deep shot during Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the former Duke Blue Devils standout has consistently flashed his outside shooting potential in pregame warmups. That Finals three, a momentum-swinging shot against the Boston Celtics, offered a glimpse of what he might bring when given space.

With the Flagg era officially underway, the Mavericks don't lack star power. Flagg is joined by Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Lively II — a roster stacked with championship experience, and rising talent. Irving brings elite shot creation, Davis anchors the defense, and Thompson adds veteran perimeter shooting. Lively II, now entering his third season, has shown flashes of two-way dominance and is eyeing an expanded offensive role. Together, this new-look core positions Dallas for a serious run in the West, and if Lively II’s three-point development takes hold, it could be the missing piece in the Mavericks’ evolution into a true five-out offense.