Kyrie Irving had nothing but positive things to say about Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks' 87-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

It marked Flagg's debut in the Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mavericks picked him first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, viewing him as an incredible talent that can lead the franchise in the long term.

In 32 minutes of action, Flagg finished with a stat line of 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. He shot 5-of-21 from the field, including 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Irving reflected on the team's win after the game. He understood that it was the first game for the team and is looking forward to how they adjust for the next matchup.

“It was incredible. Great team win. What more can I say? Put the best foot forward. Coop got his first game out of the way. A lot of guys got the jitters out. Looking forward to Game 2 coming up soon,” Irving said.

Til we meet again 🤞#MFFL pic.twitter.com/0oXu0Cb6po — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Cooper Flagg, Mavericks played against Lakers

Article Continues Below

The game went down to the wire but Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks persevered to secure the win over the Lakers.

Los Angeles had a 47-43 lead at halftime. Despite this, Dallas fired back with a 25-15 performance in the third quarter to take control of the matchup. Even though their opponents fought back in the final period, the Mavericks made enough plays down the stretch to fend off their advances.

Three players scored in double-digits on Dallas' behalf, including Flagg. Ryan Nembhard led the way with 21 points, five assists, two rebounds, and a steal. He shot 8-of-14 overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown. Miles Kelly came next with 17 points and four rebounds, while Jordan Hall and Gabe McGlothan scored nine points each.

The Mavericks will prepare for their next matchup in Las Vegas. They face the San Antonio Spurs on July 12 at 4 p.m. ET.