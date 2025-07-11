Jason Kidd must wait until Nov. 1 to officially coach Cooper Flagg. But the Dallas Mavericks head coach got a glimpse of his prized first overall pick in Las Vegas. Kidd observed from the Thomas and Mack Center stands for Flagg's NBA Summer League debut.

The top pick entered a heavily hyped summer league battle with Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Kidd then watched Flagg viscously throw down a fast break dunk for his first basket.

Flagg's future head coach is already witnessing the growth from his incoming rookie. But Kidd told ESPN's Malika Andrews the “incredible” quality Flagg immediately possesses before his NBA career trends forward.

“I think you’ve seen a lot of what he can do in this league…His poise as an 18-year-old is incredible,” Kidd said during halftime of the Mavericks-Lakers contest.

Kidd sounds like he's already coaching a mature first-year NBA player. Which should ease Flagg's transition into the league out of Duke.

Cooper Flagg made ‘tough' admission before Mavericks-Lakers battle

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Candice Ward-Imagn Images

While Kidd dropped effusive praise for Flagg, the Blue Devils standout admitted the early NBA rigors got to him.

“It's tough, it's just always tough, you know, getting in a new setting, a new team,” Flagg said to reporters ahead of his summer league debut. “A lot of these guys are going through this full process. Some guys have done it for a couple years, some guys it's the first time like me… It's hard, it's never easy.”

Flagg, though, is embracing his first set of teammates following his illustrious Blue Devils career.

“But I think we got a good group of guys and, you know, a lot of good players. So, it should make it a little easier,” Flagg said.

The No. 1 pick went into attack mode in Vegas right away. He impressed the crowd and his head coach with his play. Kidd, though, is quick to notice the “incredible” qualities his future big man possesses.

