The pressure is on Dallas Mavericks No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg to perform at the highest level. On Thursday, fans got a glimpse of his potential in his NBA Summer League debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Flagg finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals as the Mavericks defeated the Lakers 87-85 in tightly contested battle.

It turns out that it was the first matchup between Flagg and Bronny James.

Cooper Flagg showcased his skills in his debut 🔥 #NBA2KSummerLeague 10 PTS

6 REB

4 AST

3 STL And 1 big block to help seal the @dallasmavs win! pic.twitter.com/S3svJlHlA9 — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

As a result, fans took to X to express their analysis of Flagg's performance. It was overwhelmingly positive with a few nuggets of criticism.

“Flagg's debut, pure highlight reel” @blockxs posted on X. Another user gave him high praise and hopes for the best.

“Putting on a clinic. At least he's coming out with a bang hope it stays that way” @Murderous_CrowX posted on X.

However, another user called out Flagg's 5/21 shooting performance.

“5-21 from the field “skills”@RealDougHarvin posted on X. But somebody else gave him more grace.

“Not too shabby, needs improvement” @BitBallr posted on X.

The Mavericks next play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The hype surrounding Cooper Flagg

Flagg is fresh off a highly touted and accomplished freshman season at Duke. While there, he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, he helped lead Duke to the final four. Since becoming the No. 1 draft pick, the anticipation for him to become huge is as palpable as ever.

Not only that, he is practically expected to remake the image of a Mavericks franchise that is still in recovery from the landmark Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade with the Lakers.

He brings a depth of excitement, versatility, and freshness to the game. He can score, be a playmaker, and play some solid defense.

So the reactions to his Summer League debut can be characterized in two ways. On the one hand, he is the greatest thing since life spread. On the other, don't believe the hype.

When in reality, Flagg is still growing and it's Summer League.