A showdown between Bronny James and Cooper Flagg is one for the future. One that commenced on Thursday in Salt Lake City as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League

Throughout the contest, flashes of what is expected this season shone through. Both James and Flagg went at it, with James being the one holding it down. During the second quarter, James was guarding Flagg hard, making it impossible for the former Duke Blue Devil to penetrate the paint.

Ultimately, James knocked it out of his hand before being called for a foul. On ESPN, it was said, “Bronny putting the clamps on Flagg.” 

Flagg arrives as the No.1 draft pick by the Mavericks. He is fresh off a standout freshman season at Duke, in which he helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four. Along the way, he's developed into one of the next young sensations to hit the NBA.

Altogether, Flagg is an all-around player who can score, be a playmaker, and utilize versatility.

As for James, the son of LeBron James, he is entering his second NBA season with the Lakers. He's someone known for his ability to score and create plays. 

Already, James threw it down against the Golden State Warriors with an epic dunk in his Summer League debut. 

A Lakers/Mavericks rivalry could be in the making.

It's natural for fans and media to want to hype up the next generation of players. If there is a compelling storyline, they want to run with it. 

In this case, there may be an opportunity to hype up future showdowns between James and Flagg.

After all, the Lakers and Mavericks are locked into a rivalry, stemming from the Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade that shook up the NBA

Indeed, James and Flagg are two young guys still finding their place. But once they do, it's game on. 

