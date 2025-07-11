Cooper Flagg has been the talk of the Dallas Mavericks since the night they selected him with the first overall pick. On Thursday, the anticipation finally turned into action when he made his Summer League debut against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The crowd inside the Thomas & Mack Center was electric before tipoff. Fans packed the arena hours early, eager to catch their first glimpse of the 18-year-old phenom in a Mavericks uniform. Every time Flagg’s name was announced, the noise reached a new level.

But as soon as the ball went up, Flagg found out quickly that professional basketball has a learning curve no amount of hype can erase. His first few minutes on the floor were rough. He missed his first two shots, picked up a foul just 46 seconds into the game, and watched Bronny James knock down a jumper right in his face.

James then drained a three-pointer after Flagg missed again, giving the Lakers an early lead and setting the tone for what would be an up-and-down night for Dallas’ new star.

Flagg did not shy away from acknowledging the struggle. He described the entire experience with the honesty that has already made him a fan favorite. “You know, it’s a new feeling, new environment, new teammates,” he said afterward. “The guys held it down. Miles, Ryan, they were amazing tonight, Max. They had my back. I didn’t have my best game, but I’m gonna just keep going forward.”

His final line told the story of a player still adjusting to the pace of the NBA. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. Yet, he filled up the rest of the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.

Flagg’s most memorable moment came late in the fourth quarter. With the game tied and just over a minute remaining, he blocked DJ Steward’s layup attempt. Seconds later, Ryan Nembhard drilled a three-pointer that put the Mavericks ahead for good.

That single sequence captured why the Mavericks believe Flagg can be a cornerstone. Even on a night when the shots did not fall, he made plays that changed the game. But he admitted that the speed and spacing felt nothing like what he faced at Duke.

“It’s just a different game, different pace, different feel, different spacing,” Flagg said. “It’s a lot of adjustments, but we’ll be alright.”

He gave the crowd something to remember midway through the first quarter. With the Mavericks trailing, he drove hard to the rim and delivered a thunderous dunk that brought the entire building to its feet. Later, he almost blew the roof off the arena when he spun past his defender and tried to hammer home a one-handed slam over the Lakers’ seven-foot center Christian Koloko. The ball bounced off the rim, but the oohs and ahhs from the crowd showed just how eager everyone was to see Flagg take flight.

The Mavericks coaching staff emphasized that the Summer League is about growth, not perfection. Coach Jason Kidd said he loved the way Flagg kept competing despite the rough start and praised his willingness to defend and create for others.

After the final buzzer, Flagg walked off the floor with the same calm expression he carried during pregame warmups. He knows expectations will only grow from here, and that every game will bring new lessons.

In the locker room, he repeated his message of patience. He said he is committed to learning and evolving with every possession. For a player who has already been crowned the future of the franchise, that perspective might be just as important as any highlight dunk or clutch block.

One game into his professional journey, Cooper Flagg showed that he is not afraid to admit what needs work. And with that honesty and relentless effort, the Mavericks have every reason to believe he will figure it out.