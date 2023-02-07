Kyrie Irving was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers plenty of times after he made his shocking trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, with Lakers superstar and former teammate LeBron James making it no secret that he wouldn’t mind teaming up with Irving again. Well, it didn’t happen that way, as Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavs.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kyrie Irving addressed James, who said it was “disappointing” that the Lakers didn’t trade for Irving, wanting him in Los Angeles, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Me and Bron have grown as human beings. He's always gonna be my brother… But my focus is here. Unfortunately, the Lakers, they’re doing what they're doing. That's it.” Kyrie Irving on LeBron James wanting him in LA. (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/QATzuwLSOz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 7, 2023

Kyrie Irving used the word “unfortunately.” LeBron James said the Lakers not trading for the newest Mavs star was “disappointing.”

Clearly, the two are at least a bit bummed that the reunion didn’t come to fruition in Los Angeles.

Immediately after Irving’s trade request, James sent out a tweet with crown and wide-eyed emojis, making it clear to the Lakers what he wanted.

And Irving seemed to want the same.

Tristan Thompson, a former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate of both stars, said that he had texted Irving about a potential reunion with James on the Lakers.

Irving didn’t respond but put a heart on the message.

Given the offseason of rumors linking Kyrie Irving to the Lakers, as well as the subliminal messages between the two, no one would have been surprised had he ended up being dealt to Los Angeles.

But things didn’t play out that way.

Even still, Kyrie Irving made it clear that he and LeBron James “are always going to be brothers.”