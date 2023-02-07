In case you missed it, Kyrie Irving sat out what turned out to be his last game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He missed the Nets’ win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday due to a sore right calf. That was his official injury designation on the report, but it’s no secret that Brooklyn was merely keeping him out as they facilitated his trade demand.

Now that Kyrie has officially made the move to the Dallas Mavericks, Nets head coach Jacque Vaugh had one final parting shot for his former player. When asked about Irving’s calf injury, the Nets shot-caller had a hilarious two-word response:

“Still sore,” Vaughn said with a huge smile on his face.

Jacque Vaughn when asked about Kyrie Irving's calf: "Still sore"😅pic.twitter.com/NgWgTOy2Gs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

To be clear, Jacque Vaughn isn’t lambasting his former star point guard here or anything. It’s more of a playful jab aimed at the enigmatic star following yet another drama-filled (albeit surprisingly short-lived) past few days with Kyrie at the center. There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the pair, and I’m thinking everyone’s just happy to be able to move on from this saga.

As far as I know, there’s also nothing wrong with Kyrie’s “sore” calf. He’s set to undergo his medical examination today with the Mavs and the 30-year-old is expected to pass with flying colors. Irving is then going to make his Dallas debut on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately, the Mavs and the Nets don’t get to face each other again this season. These two have already played each other twice earlier in the campaign, with Dallas coming out on top on both occasions. That is unless they meet in the Finals this year.