Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke out for the first time since the franchise missed out on acquiring Kyrie Irving, who was ultimately traded to the Dallas Mavericks instead.

The King appeared on Michael Wilbon’s podcast Monday and expressed his disappointment in not getting a player of Irving’s caliber, who he won a title with in Cleveland.

Via Marc Stein:

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed (at) not being able to land such a talented (player) … that can help you win championships. … But my focus has shifted now.”

"I'm definitely disappointed." LeBron James spoke on the Lakers not being able to trade for Kyrie Irving 👀pic.twitter.com/Kn6YHrDfQi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2023

Regardless, James is focused on other targets and is at least hoping the front office can make a splash to strengthen this roster. LA already pulled off a trade for Rui Hachimura, giving Darvin Ham’s squad more frontcourt size and scoring. But, they need to do more.

A few possible options ahead of Thursday’s deadline are Terry Rozier and both Bogdan and Bojan Bogdanovic. Any of these three would address the team’s need for more long range shooting. Even though LeBron James is playing at a ridiculous level, the Lakers still sit four games below .500 at 25-29 and really could’ve used a player like Kyrie.

However, reports surfaced that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was hellbent on not sending Irving to his preferred destination: LA. Therefore it’s not like the Lakers didn’t try to get the guard. They reportedly offered Russell Westbrook and both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, but the Nets didn’t budge. Tsai wanted Max Christie and Austin Reaves as well. Rob Pelinka and Co. said no.

LeBron James even tweeted out Sunday “Maybe it’s Me”, appearing to blame himself for the organization’s inability to get Irving.

It’s not your fault, Bron.