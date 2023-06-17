The report about Kyrie Irving finding a new shoe deal after Nike cut ties with him is apparently not true. With that said, the Dallas Mavericks star remains a sneaker free agent.

It was recently rumored that Irving has already partnered with Anta to be the newest endorser of the Chinese shoe brand. However, Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports later clarified that no deal has been reached by the two sides. It should also be noted that the website selling Anta shoes while showing Irving as an endorser is not a legitimate website.

Kyrie Irving Update: He is still a sneaker free agent. The website selling these shoes is not a legitimate website: https://t.co/ETBAyZLq0C Somebody’s in trouble! 👀👀👀 https://t.co/b9NQaNUfjA — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 16, 2023

Kyrie Irving has been one of the hottest sneaker free agents available after Nike decided to part ways with him in 2022 due to his social media posts with antisemitic themes. Aside from Anta, the likes of Adidas and Puma have also shown interest in signing him as their newest brand ambassador.

While everyone though that Irving's search for his next shoe sponsor is over, it looks like fans (and haters alike) will have to wait what shoes he'll be rocking come the 2023-24 season.

As many await his shoe decision, however, he has other big decisions to make in free agency. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star is also a free agent this offseason, and his decision on his next team will definitely have major implications. There have been reports noting that he's more likely to stay with the Mavs, but plenty of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers could be interested as well/