Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving remains one of the biggest sneaker free agents in the market after his controversial breakup with Nike. However, that might not be the case for long.

Irving himself shared the news, revealing on Twitter that he’s moving on to a new sneaker partnership soon. While he did not elaborate on which brand he’ll be signing with, he asked his followers about their thoughts on his previous shoes and colorways.

“A11even Tribe and All those who support me around the world: Which pairs of my shoes are your favorite and why? And As I move into a new partnership fairly soon, what are the specific colors/flavors/collab You would want to see happen for the first time or see again?” Irving asked his over 4.7 million followers on Twitter.

For what it’s worth, it has been rumored recently that both Adidas and Puma have gauged interest in potentially bringing in the Mavs guard as their newest brand ambassador. It doesn’t seem anything was imminent when the said report surfaced, but based on Kyrie Irving’s latest statement, there might have been major progress in working a deal with those two brands.

Nonetheless, it is also possible that Irving had talks with other shoe brands. With that said, until Irving himself confirms it, we can never be certain where the next Kyrie kicks will come from.

With Kyrie set to become a free agent in the 2o23 NBA offseason as well, it will definitely be interesting to see what his next moves will be in the next couple of months.