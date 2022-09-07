Luka Doncic put on a show on Wednesday night as he led Slovenia to a massive win over France in their Group B matchup. The Dallas Mavericks superstar put up a mind-blowing 47-point performance against Rudy Gobert and Co. to close out the group stage as the No. 1 seed.

Doncic’s explosion prompted quite a reaction from San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili who had nothing but praise for the Mavs All-Star following that unbelievable performance:

“Seriously Luka? 47 and a W against a team like France? Unreal!” Ginobili wrote in his tweet.

Seriously Luka? 47 and a W against a team like France? Unreal! #Chapeau — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 7, 2022

Ginobili was clearly impressed by Luka’s magic against France, and the Hall of Fame shooting guard just had to give Doncic his flowers.

Luka dropped 47 points in this one on 15-of-23 from the field and 6-of-11 from distance. He also made all but one of his 12 attempts from the charity stripe, while also logging seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Talk about an all-around performance.

Slovenia and France were tied at 3-1 entering this final game of the group stage, and it was indeed a massive win for Luka Doncic and Co., who were able to secure the top spot in the group. Slovenia close out the group stage with a 4-1 record, which is tied with Germany. However, Slovenia wins the tie-breaker and the Germans will need to settle for the second seed.

It’s on to the knockout stage for Doncic and the Slovenian national team where they will face off against Belgium, the fourth seed of Group A, in the Round of 16.