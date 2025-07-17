The San Francisco Giants made one of the biggest moves of the first half of the 2025 Major League Baseball season when they traded for Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox. Devers had been one of the game's best hitters and run producers during his career in Boston, and it appeared that the Giants were getting a game-changing star for the middle of their lineup.

Devers came to the Giants with a bit of a cloud hanging over his head. He had been the Red Sox third baseman throughout his first eight years with the team, but he was shunted to the designated hitter role after Boston signed free agent Alex Bregman prior to the start of spring training. Bregman was the better defensive player, so the Red Sox told Devers he was no longer needed in the field.

Red Sox general manager went back to Devers and asked him to learn to play first base in May after Boston first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury. Devers refused the invitation, and that led to his shocking trade to the Giants.

He has not hit his offensive stride while playing on the West Coast. Through his first 25 games in a San Francisco uniform, Devers is slashing .202/.330/.326 with just 2 home runs and 10 runs batted in. His production has been a major disappointment to this point.

Buster Posey is urging patience with Devers

Giants fans would like to see the version of Devers that regularly hammered the ball all over Fenway Park when he was with the Red Sox. President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey still has full confidence that Devers will regain his stroke.

“This guy has been in one organization his entire life,” Posey said. “Now, to come over here, everything is different. Not just the ballpark and teammates, but where you're living. So, it's an adjustment period. It's just a matter of time before he gets going.”

The Red Sox have made several changes to their lineup since the trade, and after an adjustment period of their own, they have gotten hot. Manager Alex Cora's team will come out of the All-Star break with a 10-game winning streak and they are in the second Wild Card spot in the American League. They appear to have gotten better without their former superstar.

Young outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has delivered multiple clutch hits and the Red Sox have gotten much-improved starting pitching.

The Giants will return to action Friday on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. They have a 52-45 record and are 6.0 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.