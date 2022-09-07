Luka Doncic puts himself in EuroBasket record books with epic 47-point performance vs. Rudy Gobert, France

After making history with his first-ever EuroBasket loss, Luka Doncic made history in a good way for Slovenia. The Dallas Mavericks superstar tormented France’s defense en route to an 88-82 win.

Doncic’s 47 points, which he scored on 15/23 shooting from the field, is the highest-scoring individual performance since 1957 and the second most all-time in the EuroBasket tournament. He added seven rebounds and five assists, both team-highs, to his unreal stat line.

Luka Doncic puts up 2nd-highest scoring performance in #EuroBasket history 🔥 🇧🇪 Eddy Terrace 63 (1957)

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 47 (2022)

🇬🇷 Nikos Galis 46 (1983) pic.twitter.com/fM4Wb4ug5u — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 7, 2022

Slovenia lost its first of 12 contests with Luka Doncic against Bosnia and Herzegovina this past Sunday. Doncic explained that the incredibly competitive group is nothing to take lightly. Following the loss, Slovenia took the win in a heated contest against Germany before winning a close one against France. Their 4-1 record is the best in Group B.

Doncic got a lot of help from Goran Dragic, whose clutch steal and fastbreak layup gave Slovenia a late lead that they would hold onto through the final buzzer. The Chicago Bulls veteran tallied 14 points, the only other Slovenian to score in double digits, along with four rebounds and four assists. France was led by Rudy Gobert, who tallied 19 points on 9/10 shooting and eight rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 15 points and three assists.

Slovenia, the reigning EuroBasket champions, leans heavily on Luka Doncic to lead the team. He was certainly on his best performance today by scoring over half of the team’s points against an opponent with numerous NBA players. Their chances of taking home the title again are strong.