By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic was on another realm Tuesday night. The Dallas Mavericks superstar played against the New York Knicks as though he just reached basketball Nirvana, dropping an insane 60-point triple-double to carry the Mavs to a 126-121 come-from-behind overtime victory.

His performance also earned him a place no other Mavs outside of Dirk Nowitzki had ever reached before. With the night he just had, Doncic just became the second player in Mavs franchise history to have at least 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game. The only other time it happened was way back in 2004 with the legendary Dirk Nowitzki authoring the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info,

For the record, Luka Doncic finished with an unbelievable stat line of 60 points, 21 rebounds — both career-highs — and 10 assists to go with two steals and a block in 47 minutes. He did everything for the Mavs and despite his incredibly high usage in the game, he still just committed only four turnovers. Doncic shot 21-for-31 from the field and hit two of his attempts from behind the arc while going 16-for-22 from the foul line.

The Mavs needed nearly every bit of the numbers Doncic generated against the Knicks to secure the victory. Doncic was even the one who hit the basket that tied the game near the end of regulation and forced overtime.

As impressive as Doncic was on this historic night, the Mavs will have to seriously start thinking about better ways to find him support to prevent fatigue from becoming a huge concern for their superstar in the late stages of the regular season and in the playoffs.