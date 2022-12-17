By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is developing a penchant for posterizing opponents. Just look at what he did on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Late in the third quarter, Doncic fooled the Blazers defense with a fake 3-point attempt. He then made his way to the basket and threw the ball down with authority–with Drew Eubanks trying to stop him only to be in the wrong end of his poster.

Of course it sent the whole American Airlines Arena into a frenzy considering it’s not often that the Slovenian wonderboy dunks like that.

What makes the throwdown even better was the fact that Doncic himself seemed to be in disbelief that he did just that. Look at his shocked reaction following the massive slam:

LUKA DONCIC WITH THE POSTER DUNK 😱 pic.twitter.com/6v9IiaPfur — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

For those who missed it, here’s Luka’s face following that epic play:

Even Luka was stunned about his poster dunk 😂 https://t.co/FJWhpMwg0epic.twitter.com/b5iTwe9ype — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Now that is just incredible!

The Mavs were also blowing out the Blazers at that point, and so Luka Doncic’s slam made things even better for the fan base.

It has been just a week since Doncic gave us what we believed back then was his best career dunk when he posterized Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Now, not only did he top it but also elevated it to a higher level.

Considering Luka’s reaction and how Mavs fans loved it, that dunk will definitely be hard to surpass.