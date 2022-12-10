By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just posterized Jrue Holiday.

Yes, you read that right. The Mavs star threw down a rare slam against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it has the whole NBA Twitterverse losing their minds over it. Some fans were even quick to say that it’s the best dunk of Luka’s young career so far, and for good reason.

After stealing the ball late in the third quarter, Doncic proceeded to bring the ball down to attack the rim. Little did people know that he’s going to throw it down, however, so it surprised everyone when he rose up for the jam. Holiday tried to stop it, but he only ended up making Doncic’s slam even more epic.

LUKA DONCIC POSTERIZED JRUE HOLIDAY 😱pic.twitter.com/EQryROsc6y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2022

Naturally, Mavs fans were hyped up about it. After all, Luka Doncic rarely goes to the rim like that, and he caught a body in the process.

Mi cara al ver el Dunk a una mano de Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/MXcO2LT5v2 — Escalante (@sebescalantef) December 10, 2022

Some were still in disbelief as well, with one fan writing, “ain’t no way Luka Doncic just had a good poster dunk bruh.”

Another Mavs faithful said, “Damn it Luka Dončić this dunk poster is going to be my phone wallpaper.”

Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News described it Luka’s “best dunk ever,” while one fan joked that the Slovenian wonderboy “has been named to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.”

Here’s to hoping that we get to see Doncic dunk more as the 2022-23 season progresses. Clearly, he’s in the best condition of his life. Who wouldn’t want to see him embarrass his opponents in new ways aside from his crafty scoring and step-back 3-pointers?