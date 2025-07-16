Training camp is officially underway for the Los Angeles Chargers, as veterans were due to report on Wednesday, July 16. However, Rashawn Slater, who many did not expect to arrive at training camp and hold out, made an appearance.

General manager Joe Horitz announced that Slater officially reported for camp, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Rashawn Slater, who is 26 years old, is in the middle of contract negotiation talks with the Chargers.

“Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said Rashawn Slater has reported for camp. He said contract negotiations are ongoing. Hortiz expects Slater to practice.”

That's a great sign not just for the organization, but for Justin Herbert as well. Slater has been one of the most efficient left tackles in the league since being drafted in 2021. He is arguably the best offensive tackle in the league and is seeking a new deal after the Chargers accepted his fifth-year option.

If Slater does not sign a new deal, then he'd be due to hit free agency after the 2025-26 season. However, the Chargers do have the right to slap the two-time Pro Bowler with a franchise tag. But considering his age and how well he has played throughout his career, it would make sense for Los Angeles to give him a long-term deal.

It's unknown what kind of contract Rashawn Slater hopes to sign. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report projects the four-year pro to sign a contract north of $120 million with $84 million guaranteed. If that's the case, then Slater would be paid roughly $30 million annually.

With Herbert in his prime and Jim Harbaugh as head coach, the Chargers are hoping to build a championship-level roster and make a deep run in the playoffs next season. Locking up the offensive line would be a great move for this organization, as Rashawn Slater provides stability at one of the most important positions in football.