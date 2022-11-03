Luka Doncic’s strong message to Christian Wood that sparked 20-10 double-double for Mavs vs. Jazz

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made a promise to Christian Wood in order to unleash him. And true enough, Doncic delivered and Wood had another monster game to remember to lead the Mavs to victory.

In his postgame presser after the 103-100 victory over the Jazz, Doncic shared what he told Wood in the build-up to the game. To recall, the big man was largely non-impactful offensively in their win over the Orlando Magic, making just five points and 10 rebounds. Against Utah, the first-year Mav exploded for 21 points and 1o boards.

“I told him last game, we’ve got to use him more. That’s on me, and I think we used him a lot more in this game, and he shows what he can do. He was amazing today, and we’ve just got to feed him,” the Slovenian star said of his message to the big man, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

While Luka Doncic was still the focal point of the Mavs’ offense, there’s no denying that Christian Wood played a major role in their win. He definitely benefited from the passes Luka sent his way as well, further emphasizing the chemistry they have built early in the season.

It remains to be seen if Doncic and Wood can keep their elite connection going, but it’s definitely a good sign that things are finally starting to click for them. Not only did they improve to 4-3 this 2022-23 campaign, but they have also won their first consecutive games after splitting the first six.