Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy knows very well the threat that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic brings. Besides, one look at the box score says it all.

Ahead of Utah’s showdown with the Mavs on Wednesday, Hardy shared why Doncic’s presence is enough to freak him out and other teams, pointing out that he is putting the ball to the basket in a historic level.

“Every night when you watch him play and look at the box score, his stats are pretty alarming if you’re the other team,” Hardy said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

We can’t blame Will Hardy for being alarmed, though. Luka Doncic has been on a scoring tear this 2022-23 season, and even if it’s a bad shooting night, he always finds a way to score and breach the 30-point mark.

Heading to Wednesday’s showdown, Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 36.7 points per game. He has already recorded two 40-point performances in six outings, with his lowest production being a 31-point outburst against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he is only shooting 22.6 percent from deep, his field goal and free throw percentages are up from last season.

It has undoubtedly been an MVP season so far for Doncic, which is why the concerns of his opponents are warranted. As for the Mavs, it’s definitely good news that they have one of the best players on their side.