Carlos Mendoza's New York Mets have been on an absolute heater. They have just won seven out of their last game which makes them inch closer to usurping the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings. While there is still a lot of work before they dethrone the Philadelphia Phillies, the squad just got a big update when it comes to Starling Marte's injury. It might even add up to getting more wins before the season wraps up.

The Mets are clearly pushing for a postseason spot and their efforts have been very evident. With the Phillies and Braves winning less than five of their last 10, there is a huge possibility that they could slide into the top spot of the NL East before August wraps up. A big boost that Carlos Mendoza might have back from injury soon is Starling Marte. The outfielder is looking optimistic for a return.

In fact, Marte is hoping that he gets to start his running program with the Mets within this very week. If all goes well, he could head to the minor league for a rehab run. It will take a while before he returns to the Mets but recovering from a bone bruise in a knee is never easy. Marte's speed in recovery is quite fast in comparison to most athletes too. He unveiled his feelings on his injury, via Joe Flannigan of Yahoo Sports.

“I’ll do some things inside and outside today and see how my knee responds. If everything comes back right today then we’ll begin the next step. The team is playing great right now, they’ve played really good baseball up until this point. I can’t wait to get back out there so I can help the team in any way that I can,” the Mets outfielder said.

How good has Starling Marte been for the Mets?

Well, his defense still needs more consistency. But, the numbers he puts out on the field for Mendoza have been quite serviceable. Before going down with the bone bruise injury, Marte has played 66 games. He also recorded a massive 144 OPS+. To round it out, the Mets have also gotten 18 extra base hits due to his efforts.

Before he got injured, Marte had also been very productive with the bat in his hands. He notched a .278 alongside seven home runs. The Mets outfielder has also registered 30 RBIS and has stolen 12 bases. What made these numbers more impressive was the fact that a big chunk of these were attained in the month before he got shut down due to the injury. Marte had three stolen bases and seven RBIs. To round it out, he also had .304 with a home run in those 13 games before his bone got bruised.

Tyrone Taylor has been taking over his duties ever since he started having problems against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets are set to face the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins next. Will they be able to retain their hot streak in the face of tough competition and pressure to score a wild card spot?