Kevin Durant is doing his best to make an impact on Team USA but has been beaten out for playing time by LeBron James as well as young bucks like Anthony Edwards.

Edwards threw down a vicious poster dunk on Edwards recently that has the Suns forward bearing his soul to a reporter on X.

The hilarious Durant comment came during the release of a surprising list: the 10 average NBA players who became Olympic basketball stars. Meanwhile, the man known as the ‘German Steph Curry' was given the spotlight treatment ahead of Sunday's Paris opener.

Durant did his best to stop the rain from coming down on his face in a Team USA practice recently. The thunder-and-lightning jam from Edwards made Durant question his entire existence as he was left with no choice but to utilize humor to diffuse the situation.

Durant's hilarious retort after Edwards jam

The still frame photo shows it all: Durant was absolutely baptized by the ex-Georgia Bulldog on the court.

“I tried Jennifer,” Durant said in response to the dunk, a dig at his own efforts that came up hilariously short. Despite the tough-luck play, Durant is still one of the top basketball players in the world. As the photo shows, Anthony Edwards' leaping skills are just that good.

There wasn't a whole lot Durant could do, even during a time in which he revealed he's roughly the same size as “way bigger” players like Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid.

Kevin Durant, Team USA opener set for Sunday

Team USA is set to play Nikola Jokic and Serbia at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday in Paris.

Jokic is the current NBA regular season MVP but Team USA has the man many thought should have been finals MVP, Jayson Tatum, on their roster. The game could be the toughest test yet for the Americans, but Edwards and his teammates, including Durant, appear loose and ready to get after it in round one of international play.