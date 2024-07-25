The Subway Series ended on Wednesday night with a blowout win for the New York Mets. The Mets beat the New York Yankees 12-3 to complete the season sweep of their crosstown rivals. As the Yankees continue to sputter, their fans have reached their breaking point. Video has emerged of a fight breaking out in the concourse of Yankee Stadium during the second game.

The video shows multiple fights breaking out in the 300-level as the game is still going on out on the field. The wild scrap is eventually broken up by security and everyone goes their separate ways. The frustration continues to grow for fans and being embarrassed by the Mets appears to be the boiling point.

The Yankees have the second-worst record in baseball since June 15 and remain a game and a half behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, they must make moves to bolster their lineup to contend in the playoffs.

In Queens, the Mets had their struggles at the beginning of the season. They have rocketed up the standings ever since, posting the best record in the National League since June 15. The Mets have put themselves in the thick of the playoff race.

Mets have intriguing week ahead

This was not supposed to be the year for the Mets to contend. After the 2023 disaster of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, owner Steve Cohen took the off-season off from big spending. The 2025 free agent class has big names, including Yankees outfielder Juan Soto. The Mets also have a big decision to make on their first baseman Pete Alonso. This all comes to a head as they heat up in the second half.

Pete Alonso is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season. A client of Scott Boras, Alonso is unlikely to sign an extension before hitting the open market. The best move the Mets can make is trading Alonso to a contender. There are plenty of teams who can use his home run power, including the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. Will Sammons at The Athletic has reported that the Mets are unlikely to make the move.

If they are not going to trade Alonso, the Mets should make an aggressive push to buy at the trade deadline. Their bullpen has struggled tremendously this season. They should make a move for an arm to increase their playoff chances as the games get more important.

A big four-game series against the Atlanta Braves can drastically change their position by Sunday night. The Mets are only two games back of the Braves and are hosting the series starting on Thursday night. They have not lost a series in July and another series win would firmly place them in the buyers' category at the July 30 trade deadline.

The Mets' recent surge has put them in the thick of the race and makes them one of the most interesting teams at the upcoming trade deadline.