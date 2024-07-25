The New York Mets may be the little brother MLB team in the Big Apple but they just showed their big brother up in a way they haven’t done in over a decade. They swept the New York Yankees in this year’s Subway Series, taking all four games.

It’s the first time since 2013 that the Mets have swept the Subway Series. Between that season and 2024, there have been seven evenly split series, one Yankes non-sweep win (2015), a Bronx Bombers sweep (2017) and one non-sweep win for the Amazins (2021). The Yankees still own the overall Subway Series edge at 84-67 (including the 2000 World Series) but the Mets made all the progress they could this season.

This time around, the Mets outscored the Yankees 36-14 over their four matchups this season. The final game put a nice bow on the series, as the Mets smacked the Yankees 12-3 on their home field. Gerrit Cole gave up six runs in 5.2 innings, shoving the dugout fence in frustration, while four Mets had multi-hit games.

Mets fans made their presence at Yankee Stadium undeniable as their squad clobbered their New York City rivals and drowned their fans' voices out in their own stadium. Tyrone Taylor loved the atmosphere, actually to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“That was epic,” Taylor said, via MLB.com. “Shout out to New York City for that. Shout out to the Mets fans. Glad to come away with a win.”

Mets sweep Yankees in 2024 Subway Series

Francisco Lindor, who smacked two home runs and notched five RBI in the series finale, gave Mets fans a shoutout for their energy.

This rollercoaster season for the Mets, which has permanently etched Grimace, Jose “Candelita” Iglesias and many more figures into team lore, now has them at 53-48, just one and a half games back of the Atlanta Braves, who they’ll host in their next series, for second place in the National League East. The playoffs may not be out of reach.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have fallen off a cliff since their hot start. Without Giancarlo Stanton, who’s still working his way back from injury, and despite getting spectacular seasons out of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, their offense is weak. They have won just eight of their last 25 games, easing some of the burn by saving those wins for their American League East rivals, which included a series win over the Baltimore Orioles. They have a lot of work to do.