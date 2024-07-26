The month of August is for mostly for the kids and the kids at heart on Disney+ as reported by Comicbook.com

Six episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts will be released on Aug. 2 before the first 11 episodes of the second season of Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Aug. 14.

The Jedi younglings return

Young Jedi Adventures was originally created for Disney+ and Disney Jr. The story follows a group of younglings training to become Jedi Knights during the High Republic era. This is set hundreds of years before the main Star Wars film.

The kids (and the kids at heart) will meet Kai Brightstar who hopes to one day be like Master Yoda. They'll also meet his friends Nash Durango, a pilot who takes Kai and his friends on adventures; Lys Solay, Kai's best friend and a Pantoran Jedi youngling; Nubs, a Pooba Jedi youngling and Kai's other best friend; and their droid friend RJ-83.

Don't worry; the younglings don't lack adult supervision. Yoda is in the series, as well as Zia Zanna, a human Jedi Master and the younglings' teacher on planet Tenoo. Zia's padawan, Wes Vinik sometimes helps out.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is the first full-length animated series from the franchise specifically aimed at young audiences.

However, if you and the kids in your life are more Marvel fans than Star Wars, season three of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will be available to stream on Aug. 23.

From grown-ish to adult-ish?

The final season of Grown-ish will also start streaming on Aug. 7. The show is a spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish. The story follows Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) going off to college while her younger brother Junior (Marcus Scribner) follows her several years later after initially dropping out. Both quickly find out that life looks very different once you leave the nest. The sixth season will deal with Zoey wrapping up her college career while the real adult world beckons.

Marvel babies

The series follows the adventures of young versions of the Marvel characters. In the show are Peter Parker/Spidey, Miles Morales/Spin and Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider. The main bad guys here are Rhino, Doc Ock and her Octobots, the Green Goblin and his pumpkin pranks, Electro, Black Cat, Sandman, Zola and his Hydrabots, Lizard and Trapster.

Spidey, Spin and Ghost-Spider sometimes receive help from their superhero friends such as Black Panther, Ms. Marvel and her dog Lockjaw, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, Reptil, Thing and his partner H.E.R.B.I.E., Squirrel Girl and her sidekick Tippy-Toe and White Tiger.

Are you sure?!

And for the ARMYs out there who are waiting for the rest of BTS to finish their military service: Jimin and Jungkook will premiere their vacation/reality show Are You Sure?! on Aug. 8 with two episodes, and one episode every Thursday until Sept. 19.

The South Korean supergroup announced their hiatus in 2022, nine years after their debut. During that time, all of the members pursued their solo projects before they all began their mandatory military enlistment. Their oldest member, Jin (Kim Seok-jin) was the first to enlist in December 2022. J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) enlisted the following April.

In September, Suga (Min Yoon-gi) enlisted as a social worker as he is exempted from active duty due to his previous injuries. RM (Kim Nam-joon) and V (Kim Tae-hyung) enlisted together on Dec. 11, 2023. The following day, Jimin (Park Ji-min) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) enlisted as well. Jin is the first member to finish his mandatory enlistment when he was discharged last month.

As for Jimin and Jungkook, they're serving in the same unit, the 5th Infantry Division. It's where Jin was stationed and served as an assistant instructor at the recruit training center. Jimin and Jungkook are two out of the three youngest members of the group and have been travel buddies since they started going on tours. If you want to learn more about the group, Disney+ also has BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Check out the rest of Disney+'s August lineup:

August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

August 7

Grown-ish (Season 6, 18 episodes)

August 8

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere

August 14

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Premiere – Episodes 1-11

August 15

Are You Sure?! – Episode 3

August 19

OceanXplorers (Season 1, 6 episodes)

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Selenkay (Season 1, 8 episodes)

August 22

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Episode 4

August 23

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 5 episodes)

August 28

Som E a Silaba, O (Season 1, 8 episodes)

SuperKitties (Season 2, 4 episodes)

August 29