San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks' transition as a starter has not gone perfectly. Hicks, who signed with the Giants this offseason, had previously spent the majority of his career as a reliever before switching things up this year.

Hicks has given up at least three runs and has not gone longer than five innings in his last five starts. Following Robbie Ray's season debut Wednesday, the Giants have some more flexibility in how they set up their starting rotation.

Giants manager Bob Melvin spoke about Hicks' status as a starter to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We talked to (Hicks) today. It's just a matter of what we need on Sunday,” Melvin said. “We're going to have two starters on Saturday and there's going to be a need for a starter on Sunday. If it is him, we'll probably shorten it a little bit, because he's getting a little worn down, as we've seen.”

With the Giants having a doubleheader on Saturday, Melvin may need to get some length out of Hicks on Sunday. But after that, according to Pavlovic, the Giants are strongly considering moving Hicks to the bullpen to use in the short relief role that he was primarily used in before this season.

Jordan Hicks struggling as a starter

After Hicks' last start on Tuesday in which he gave up four earned runs and allowed five walks in 3 2/3 innings, he admitted that he was feeling “a little worn down.” Hicks has thrown 98 2/3 innings so far this season, 21 more than his previous career high.

This potential shift to the bullpen should be a win/win for Hicks and the Giants. The overworked Hicks had been one of the best relievers in baseball. Last season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays, Hicks had a 3.29 ERA in 65 appearances and an exceptional 11.1 SO/9 out of the bullpen. This season as a starter, Hicks' ERA is up to 4.01 and his SO/9 is down to 8.2.

Even if Hicks does end up finishing out this season as a reliever, Pavlovic noted that he would be back in the starting rotation next season.

The Giants are currently on the outside looking in of the postseason right now with a 49-55 record, 5.5 games back of the third National League Wild Card position. Hopefully Hicks is able to turn his season around and help the Giants get back on track.