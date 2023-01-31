Michael Cole really loves Pat McAfee. A long-time WWE commentator who once called matches for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock, Cole has been open about his admiration for his second-most recent SmackDown commentary partner, including a fond farewell when to the former Indianapolis Colts punter decided to take off the fall in order to pursue a spot on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday without having to also call wrestling matches on Fridays.

So naturally, when McAfee returned at the Royal Rumble, Cole was excited to see his friend come out of the back, right? He was excited alright, but in more of a surprised way, as he didn’t know it was coming, as he discussed on McAfee’s show.

“Honest to God truth. I usually know everything going on in our world today because of the position that I’m in. This is the first time in probably a decade that I legitimately was surprised at something that happened on the show,” Cole said via Fightful. “I legit didn’t know if we would ever see you again in the WWE. We talked back in September and you’d be back after football season, a lot in your life has changed since then, a lot in our company has changed since then. I legit didn’t know if you were ever going to be back. If you notice, I haven’t said much to anyone publicly about when you were coming because no one knew. When I sat down that day, Corey (Graves) and I prepared as a two-man booth like we always do, and when the music hit, when I think of Pat McAfee, I think of the White Stripes. When the first couple of bars of the new song hit, I didn’t immediately recognize it. Then Hunter [Triple H] was in my ear, ‘Are you going to sell it?’ I mouthed to him in the spy cam, ‘Sell what?’ Then I looked up and saw your video board and I’m like, ‘You’re ribbing me.’ The music hit and you came out, I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t know if you were coming out to be an announcer or to be the number one entry in the Rumble because we were starting with the Rumble match. Then I saw you in your blazer and I was like, ‘He’s coming out to be an announcer.’ I was so excited.”

Fortunately for Cole, McAfee was there to call the matches, and other than continuing to call Drew McIntyre and Sheamus the “Banger Bros,” a nickname they aren’t allowed to use anymore, he did a pretty job in a three-man platoon rounded out by Corey Graves.

This moment is even more wholesome when you find out these were genuine reactions from Cole and Graves. Pat McAfee's return was kept a secret!pic.twitter.com/vVCDD0lLGj — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) January 30, 2023

Michael Cole further discusses his surprise at Pat McAfee’s WWE return.

Expanding further on the reaction to McAfee’s return, Cole pointed out that he talked to the NFL Hall of Fame candidate on the day of the show and he was told he wouldn’t be ready to go.

“I spoke with you a number of times throughout the day on Saturday,” Cole said via F4W. “In fact, you sent me a couple of pictures of you and the stooge, Boston Connor, sitting in front of the golf simulator. You asked me who the big surprise was for the Rumble, you asked me if Brock was coming, you asked me if it was going to be a great show. I text you back, ‘It would be an unbelievable show if you were there.’ And you were like, ‘Yeah, maybe next time or whatever’ and that was it, and then I never heard back from you. The next thing I know, I sit down at the desk and Corey and I do our on-camera to start the show and your music hit.”

In the end, Cole was just happy to have his friend back at work as after a few months apart, he really missed being in the same room working with him.

While Vince McMahon may be back, may the new Michael Cole stick around forever, as he just seems much happier and his newfound willingness to shout out other companies, from New Japan Pro Wrestling to ClutchPoints, makes it feel like WWE isn’t some weird playroom where performers go back into toyboxes when they aren’t on television.