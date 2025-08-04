The trade deadline has come and gone, but the Philadelphia Phillies are still busy making moves. On Monday, reports indicate that the club managed to sign a longtime pitcher of the Athletics when they used to play in Oakland.

Lou Trivino, who is 33 years old, signed a minor league deal with the Phillies, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Trivino has made appearances for the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and now he could do the same for Philadelphia if the starting rotation experiences injuries in the back end of the regular season.

“Phillies have signed righty reliever Lou Trivino to a minor-league deal, a source told The Athletic. Montco native who went to Slippery Rock. Pitched for Giants and Dodgers earlier this season.”

Trivino played for the Athletics from 2018 through 2021. In 2022, the franchise traded him to the New York Yankees in a deal that also included Frankie Montas. Heading into the 2023 campaign, Trivino suffered an elbow injury that forced him to get Tommy John surgery. He did not make an appearance that season or in 2024. The Yankees ultimately declined his $5 million option for 2025, which made him a free agent.

After making sporadic starts for the Giants and Dodgers, Trivino has a new home with the Phillies. He'll be in the club's minor league system for now, but it gives him the opportunity to potentially be called up in case of injuries or poor play from the team's starting rotation.

Trivino owns a career 3.92 ERA and 1.371 WHIP in the majors. He's also recorded 328 strikeouts through 323.1 innings pitched. We'll see if he gets called up to the Phillies at all this season, or in the playoffs. But for now, Philadelphia is relying on a starting rotation consisting of Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, and Taijuan Walker. Aaron Nola is still on the IL, dealing with a rib cage injury.