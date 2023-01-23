After besting The Viking Raiders in the first round of the SmackDown Interim Tag Team Tournament, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were feeling pretty darn good. While the match was far from a cakewalk, as Ivar and Erik are two of the biggest, baddest dudes in WWE, they were able to come out on top and took the opportunity to celebrate. Fortunately, Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown was there to ask about the match and to see how they feel about wrestling Hit Row in the semi-finals.

“Quite a mouthful there, Meg, right?” Sheamus said. “Quite a mouthful, you know what I’m saying? I wanted to win one for the boys. You know, the Celtic Connection, man, maybe the old farm, you know? But we showed tonight the Vikings, if you want to turn up the heat, we’ll turn it right back up on ye. You know what I’m saying, Haggis?”

“I know, and the Vikings put up a h*ll of a fight against us, but, I’m nervous,” McIntyre said.

Nervous?

“I don’t usually get nervous, I never get nervous, but I’m a little bit nervous about next week,” McIntyre added.

When asked why a performer of McIntyre’s caliber would get nervous to wrestle Top Dolla and company, “The Scottish Warrior” laid it all out.

“It’s potentially one of the biggest fights we’ve ever had, but one of the biggest fights I’ve personally ever had,” McIntyre responded. “It’s the battle of the big men that can fly. I don’t know how I’m gonna fare.”

“It’s gonna be a spectacle for the ages,” Sheamus.” It’s going to be something amazing. Now everyone knows, that it’s us boys versus Hit Row next week, yeah? But Hit Row’s hits seem to be in the past Megan, you know what I’m talking about? But me and Haggis here, what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna create a smash hit with them next week, because everybody knows: you know, this guy knows, he knows, that fella knows, that when we’re together, when we’re in the ring, we put on banger, after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger!”

“Alright lad, lad, lad, to the bus,” McIntyre concluded.

Will the Banger Bros secure the win over Hit Row and set McIntyre’s mind at ease? Only time will tell, but all the sarcasm present in their conversation with Morant makes it seem like they aren’t too worried about it.