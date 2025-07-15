The Chicago Bulls have had a rough experience at NBA Summer League this season. However, no player got a worse break than rookie forward Noa Essengue. When the Bulls took on the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Essengue found himself on the wrong end of a poster dunk. Pacers sophomore Johnny Furphy skied over him in transition for a slam dunk that went viral.

The dunk made waves around the NBA world and made its way onto SportsCenter. The face Essengue made after failing to meet Furphy at the rim was so funny that the hosts couldn't make it to the commercial break before breaking down in laughter.

Dawg SportsCenter really couldn’t even finish the segment due to uncontrollable laughter. Bro’s career is COOKED I fear 😭 “That’s the worst poster I’ve seen in my life” “Is that real” pic.twitter.com/b0JgEJuQKW — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play is a tough moment that Essengue will not live down any time soon. However, the 12th pick in this year's draft has improved throughout his three Summer League games so far. Furphy might have put him on a poster on Monday, but Essengue out-performed him in the game, scoring 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field.

Essengue's draft stock steadily rose and he was the first foreign player selected in the draft. He joins a front line featuring young players like Patrick Williams and Matas Buzelis. While Monday's game did not go his way, the young forward has shown promise that will earn him an opportunity when the NBA season begins this fall.

Furphy, on the other hand, has a tall task ahead of him next season. After the Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA Finals, the spotlight shifted to Andrew Nembhard. Furphy will fill the open spot in the rotation. If his poster dunk against Essengue is any indication, Indiana could have a star in the making.

Essengue's face in the poster rendered the hosts of SportsCenter speechless. However, if he has the final say this season, he could emerge as one of the class' best rookies.