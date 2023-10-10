Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been absent from the team recovering from a heart surgery. It was discovered during a medical checkup that Howard needed medical attention. Specifically, he needed an operation to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve. Howard's leadership has helped the Wolverines achieve several winning seasons in the loaded Big 10 basketball conference. Howard's heart procedure was successful, but his return to coaching is cloudy.

Howard spent a month recovering from his surgery. Now, it is reported that Howard's return has “no timetable,” per ESPN (h/t Saddi Washington). Michigan basketball staff are not rushing his return; however, Howard is eager to get back.

Howard was grateful for the care he received and later asserted, “I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.” Assistant coach Saddi Washington reiterated that the program wants Howard back when he is ready rather than rushing him back by a certain date.

Howard is currently working with his doctors and doing rehab to ensure a smooth recovery.

The Wolverines will be elated to have Howard's leadership back. Michigan had a record of 18-16 following the 2022-23 season. They were 5th in Big 10 basketball play. The Wolverines had high expectations after being ranked in the Top 25 early on, but they failed to make a March Madness appearance.

The Michigan basketball program looks to maintain a winning record to make it to the NCAA tournament. Every year, the Wolverines are a highly regarded college basketball team. Juwan Howard's presence bolsters that reputation. When he returns to coaching, expect the Wolverines to make noise.