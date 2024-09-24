The Michigan football team made a quarterback change last week as Alex Orji got the start against #11 USC, and the Wolverines ended up winning the game. Orji only had 32 passing yards, but everyone knew coming into this game that Michigan was going to run the football a lot. They did just that, and they made enough plays to come out with a massive win. Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed on Monday that Orji will remain the starter.

Davis Warren was originally the starting QB for the Michigan football team, and he is certainly the better passer. However, Warren was benched because of his issue with turnovers. Orji took care of the football and the threat of his legs adds another dynamic to the offense. He will be the guy going forward.

“Alex [Orji] will be the starter again,” Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from On3. “And there’s definitely more to his game and more things that we have complemented for him and for the offense. But I thought he did a good job of taking care of the football for us, which was the No. 1 thing we wanted. He was a great team player. He did all the things we asked him. He ran extremely hard when we asked him to, so, proud of him and proud of his performance.”

The run game is what Michigan lives and dies on, and they had it rolling on Saturday, especially in the first half. That is the recipe to success for the Wolverines.

“It was good [for him] to get that first experience as a starter and play, especially in a big-time game in a great atmosphere like it was on Saturday,” Moore said. “So yeah, there’s a good bit that we can add and things that we can do to complement the running game. And obviously the running game was successful, but we want to be balanced. And we’ve had years in the past where we’ve had those games like that, that we’ve had to win like that, and not afraid to win like that as long as we win. So we’ll definitely just keep rolling.”

Kalel Mullings was the star

Alex Orji came in and helped the Michigan football team get the big win, but the star of the game was running back Kalel Mullings. Mullings ran the ball 17 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He was the reason why the Wolverines won the football game, and Mullings might be the starting RB going forward. He has been splitting carries with Donovan Edwards, and Edwards has played well the past two games, Mullings has just been better.

“Yeah, we'll see,” Moore said when he was asked about Mullings being the starter, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I think he earned the right to be in that conversation and talk about it and have those conversations with both of those guys. But those are things we'll talk about with them. Kalel [Mullings] played a heck of a game, and you can't deny the effect that he had on the game. So we'll just have those conversations as an offense.”

Michigan will look to keep the momentum going this weekend against Minnesota. The Wolverines and Golden Gophers will kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. Michigan is currently favored by nine points.