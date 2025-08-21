Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made his decision this week to name CJ Carr his starting quarterback. Really, the move wasn’t all that surprising, even though the quarterback battle was said to be neck-and-neck throughout camp.

“It could have gone either way,” one source told CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer.

“I think it was 50-50 where guys thought it could have gone either way — some expected one guy and some the other,” another source said.

The battle came down to Carr, a redshirt freshman, and redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey. But the belief inside the program is that Carr is the quarterback to lead the Fighting Irish into the future.

Carr, the grandson of Michigan legend Lloyd Carr, was a top-50 recruit out of high school and a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Now that he’s been named the starter for one of college football’s most prestigious programs, he’s looking to carve out his own history. That begins in a big way with a Week 1 matchup on the road against Notre Dame’s historic rival, the Miami Hurricanes.

Will he be up for the challenge? Let’s get into our CJ Carr bold predictions for the 2025 season.

CJ Carr has rough start against Miami in Week 1

CJ Carr has appeared in just one game with not a single stat to his name. Now he has to walk into Hard Rock Stadium — which normally isn’t considered one of college football’s toughest atmospheres — and take on the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in his first career start.

Carr should probably look back at the last time Notre Dame visited Miami.

In 2017, the No. 3 Fighting Irish rolled into Hard Rock to face No. 7 Miami. The result was one of the loudest environments seen for a Hurricanes game since the Orange Bowl days, ending in a 41-8 thumping of Notre Dame.

That’s not to say this matchup will be quite as lopsided. However, Miami will have the more experienced quarterback in Carson Beck and a defense that looks much improved under new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, bolstered by a wave of transfers.

Bottom line: this is a mighty tall task for a first-time starter — and one that won’t go Carr’s way.

CJ Carr is one of the least sacked QBs in the country

If there’s one thing Notre Dame can boast heading into the 2025 season, it’s their offensive line. The Irish are set up with a strong mix of youth and experience up front, with Anthonie Knapp, Billy Schrauth, Ashton Craig, Sullivan Absher and Aamil Wagner leading the way, plus added depth behind them.

That’s good news for a first-time starter like Carr.

Notre Dame had to constantly reshuffle its line last season after injuries piled up. Yet the Irish still made the CFP National Championship. That invaluable experience should pay dividends this fall in Carr’s favor. Don’t be surprised if Carr ends up being one of the least-touched quarterbacks in the country, with Notre Dame ranking inside the top 20 in sacks allowed. Last season, they finished 62nd nationally, giving up 25.

CJ Carr will improve Notre Dame's passing game from last season

Notre Dame wasn’t known for its passing game last season under quarterback Riley Leonard. The Duke transfer was recognized more for his toughness as a runner than anything else. That was the Irish offense as a whole anyway: run the football.

Notre Dame ranked 19th nationally in rushing at 200.9 yards per game, but just 101st in passing at 198.1 yards per game.

Don’t expect offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to abandon the run game, especially with Heisman hopeful Jeremiyah Love carrying the ball. But do expect the passing game to see a significant jump.

Carr is an accurate quarterback who can fit the ball into tight windows. Unlike Leonard, he’s not the type to immediately tuck it and run. He has the athleticism to escape the pocket if necessary, but designed runs won’t be a major part of his game. A 3,400-yard, 20-plus touchdown, 10-interception season feels about right.

CJ Carr helps Notre Dame back to playoff but not national championship

CJ Carr does have the unenviable task of following a quarterback who led Notre Dame to the national championship game last year. Riley Leonard put the team on his back against Ohio State, nearly sparking a comeback. Now the expectation is simple: return to the title game or bust.

That’s a tall ask for someone who hasn’t even thrown a pass at the collegiate level. But if Notre Dame can take some of the pressure off Carr — and once again lean on the running game and a stout defense — the young quarterback should be enough to help earn a playoff berth.

Heading into the season, the Irish face three top-25 opponents, including two in the opening weeks: No. 10 Miami and No. 19 Texas A&M. If Carr can simply guide Notre Dame to a 1-1 split in that stretch, the rest of the schedule is largely manageable.

From there, Carr can probably afford one, maybe two bad games and still have Notre Dame land a playoff spot. But beyond a first-round matchup, don’t expect the Irish to make another run like they did last season.